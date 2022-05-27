Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
DNPUF stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.
About Sumitomo Pharma (Get Rating)
