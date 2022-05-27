Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DNPUF stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

