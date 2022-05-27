Summit Global Investments Acquires 4,478 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,260,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,021,000 after purchasing an additional 721,529 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 316,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.