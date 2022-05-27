Summit Global Investments Buys 11,100 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.23% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Shares of COLL opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $527.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.46). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

