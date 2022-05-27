Summit Global Investments Grows Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Shares of SNP opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

China Petroleum & Chemical ( NYSE:SNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $121.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.4674 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.