Summit Global Investments Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $152,773,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,973,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,296.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $5,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,199,120. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Inari Medical stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,136.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

