Summit Global Investments Has $1.14 Million Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in agilon health were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $1,529,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGL opened at $19.22 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of -18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

agilon health Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.