Summit Global Investments Has $1.41 Million Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,808,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONEW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $522.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

