Summit Global Investments Has $848,000 Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

