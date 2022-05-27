Summit Global Investments Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,420,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,629,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWT opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About California Water Service Group (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

