Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE AMN opened at $93.75 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.