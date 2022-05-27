Summit Global Investments Purchases New Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 721.2% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 79,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after acquiring an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 625,743 shares of company stock valued at $69,787,924. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

