Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Position Boosted by Dumac Inc.

Dumac Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Sumo Logic accounts for 9.3% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dumac Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sumo Logic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $1,604,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SUMO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. 94,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,151. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $970.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.27. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.48.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sumo Logic Profile (Get Rating)
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.