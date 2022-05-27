Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,518 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $413,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after acquiring an additional 933,997 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,809,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,260,000 after acquiring an additional 344,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 81.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $164.13 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.11.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

