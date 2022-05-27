Sun Life Financial (SLF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/13/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$71.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$75.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$75.50 to C$67.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$76.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$71.00.
- 4/22/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$78.00.
- 4/20/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.
- 4/20/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$76.00.
TSE:SLF traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,597. The company has a current ratio of 15,951.83, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$60.19 and a 12-month high of C$74.22. The stock has a market cap of C$36.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.
