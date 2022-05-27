Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 10.6%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.43. 391,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,337,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

