Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Up 522.5% in May

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,794,700 shares, an increase of 522.5% from the April 30th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 437.7 days.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

