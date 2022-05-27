Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.33.

Shares of Swisscom stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.12.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

