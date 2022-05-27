Sycamore Partners Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Sycamore Partners Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,351,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,638,000. Torrid comprises about 100.0% of Sycamore Partners Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. owned about 74.80% of Torrid at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

CURV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 972,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,127. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $33.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CURV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

