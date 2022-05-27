Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.22

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $5.65. Sylogist shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

