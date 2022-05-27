Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($132.98) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SY1. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($136.17) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($146.81) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($120.21) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise stock traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching €101.70 ($108.19). The company had a trading volume of 174,686 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €107.25 and its 200-day moving average is €113.19. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($78.17).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.