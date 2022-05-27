Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $14.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,242. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $247.87 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.05. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.45.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

