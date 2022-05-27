Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $98.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of SYY opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sysco by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

