Tachyon Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.68 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002673 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00050808 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

