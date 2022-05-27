Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes $2.52 Million Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,040,000.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

IVCBU remained flat at $$10.04 during trading on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.