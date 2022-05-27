Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes $217,000 Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APSG. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 326,301 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 21,318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 252,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 251,131 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

APSG traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 4,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital ( NYSE:APSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.