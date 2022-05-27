Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $3,021,000.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APXIU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.01. 49,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.