Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TYOYY traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.41. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average is $192.79. Taiyo Yuden has a 52-week low of $152.61 and a 52-week high of $283.49.
Taiyo Yuden Company Profile (Get Rating)
