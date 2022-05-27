Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 96,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.