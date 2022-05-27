Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.66

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 22581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on TALO. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $672,455.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,137,584 shares of company stock valued at $92,347,081. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.