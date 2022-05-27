Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF – Get Rating) were up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 42,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 10,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.
Taronis Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taronis Fuels (TRNF)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.