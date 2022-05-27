Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF – Get Rating) were up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 42,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 10,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Taronis Fuels Company Profile

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

