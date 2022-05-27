TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TCCPY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 99,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,548. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

