TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,368,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,398,000 after acquiring an additional 730,363 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,018,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 185,681 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,204,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,391,000 after acquiring an additional 240,614 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1,799.8% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

