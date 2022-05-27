Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THQ. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of THQ stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. 80,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

