TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $43,950.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,430,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,155,932.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $47,650.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $45,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $101.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TELA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in TELA Bio by 50.5% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the first quarter worth about $327,000.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

