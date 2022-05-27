Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $586.79 Million

Brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to announce $586.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $594.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.10 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $503.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.77. 221,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,610,635. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

