Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.36.

TDOC stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

