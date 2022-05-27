Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. SEB Equities cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.52. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.19%. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 268.76%.

About Tele2 AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.