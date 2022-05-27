Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Argentina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
NYSE:TEO opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.