Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Argentina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:TEO opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

