Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Cut to $380.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TFX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $384.00.

Teleflex stock opened at $285.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.42. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $256.77 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Teleflex by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

