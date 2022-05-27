TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Cap Reaches $12.05 Million

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $88,469.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TEMCO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.24 or 0.04293382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00511579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008783 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.