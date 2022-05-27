Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPST. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

In other Tempest Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 2,118,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,999.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

