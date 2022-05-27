Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,939. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58. Tennant has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tennant by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth about $143,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

