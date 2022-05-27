Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 101 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.11. 160,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

