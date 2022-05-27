Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $645,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $31.34 on Friday, hitting $582.00. 219,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,112. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $587.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.92.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

