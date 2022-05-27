Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $731,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VTI traded up $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,662. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.66 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

