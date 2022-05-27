Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 195,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.72. The company had a trading volume of 262,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.29. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.95 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

