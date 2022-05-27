Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.77. 664,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,258,830. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

