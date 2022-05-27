Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 12,542 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $33,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.68 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

