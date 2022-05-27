Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 1,071 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000.

IUSV stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.81. 16,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,752. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

