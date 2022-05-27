TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 5.9%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.75. 13,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,635,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $736.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. State Street Corp grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 3,804,406 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after buying an additional 2,738,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,442,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

